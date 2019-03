× Volunteers going bald for a cause in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Saturday afternoon, Straight to Ale is hosting a head-shaving event to benefit childhood cancer research.

30 volunteers will go bald at 1 p.m., with a goal of raising $25,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a private funder of research grants and is seeking to eliminate childhood cancer.

The event will also include an ambulance and a fire truck for kids to explore.