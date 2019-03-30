× Okeke diagnosed with torn ACL, will undergo surgery

Our news partner AL.com reports Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl says forward Chuma Okeke has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Okeke underwent an MRI on Saturday morning in Kansas City after injuring his knee late in the second half of Auburn’s 97-80 upset of top-seeded North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Okeke went down with the injury after his left knee buckled on an attempted drive to the basket.

Okeke will remain in Kansas City with the team for the Elite Eight matchup against Kentucky on Sunday before his surgery next week, according to an Auburn spokesman.