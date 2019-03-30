Milwaukee woman swings car bumper during altercation caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman has been charged in an attack on a man that involved the woman swinging a car bumper.

The incident began March 25 when police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found Shamba Joseph's "behavior to be combative." Joseph was "being loud and boisterous at this time and continually stated that the whole incident started because of [the man's] financial situation and the lack of support for their child."

The man told officers he had been driving his car when he came into contact with Joseph. The man told officers he parked his vehicle and Joseph approached him, starting a verbal altercation.

At one point, the man told police Joseph "picked up a large brick from the street and attempted to strike [the man] with the brick but was not successful." The man told police "these actions caused him to fear for his safety."

He told police he jumped into his vehicle to leave the scene, but Joseph followed him in her own car.

The complaint said Joseph "began to repeatedly strike his vehicle with her vehicle. [The man] stated that the defendant intentionally struck his vehicle which caused his vehicle to exit the roadway and come to rest in the front yard" of a home near 16th and Capitol Drive.

Joseph then "exited her vehicle and began to physically strike" the man, even using the bumper that had fallen off of his vehicle, the complaint said. The entire scene was caught on camera.

Joseph faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Joseph made her initial appearance in court Thursday and faces up to 12 1/2 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted.