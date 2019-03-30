Crimson Tide continues spring workouts with first scrimmage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Crimson Tide visited Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time this year as Alabama held its first scrimmage of the spring.

No surprise here, Tua Tagovailoa was the quarterback for the first team, and after the scrimmage head coach Nick Saban confidently said, "obviously Tua is the starter."

Receiver Henry Ruggs was not present due to a funeral he was attending.

Saban says that some of his players are ready to play, but others still need some more training and practice.

"I think we have some really good players we have some guys that can play winning football. To me, we don't have enough depth on our team. We don't have enough guys that can execute with confidence. What a lot of players don't understand is, you don't do things until you just get it right. You do it over and over and over until you can't get it wrong," Saban said.