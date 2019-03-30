Auburn football holds first scrimmage of spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn Tigers had their first spring scrimmage Saturday morning.

At this point in the pre-season, there's a lot of question over who Auburn's starting quarterback will be in the fall. In the scrimmage, all of the QBs got equal reps with the ones, twos, and threes.

Head coach Gus Malzahn says there were some mistakes from the QBs but having them all go live shows a lot about each player.

"You gather so much more information by letting the guys play because when you quick whistle things and they take off, you question, 'Would he have been tackled? Would he not have been tackled?' Then you get to see their decision-making. You also get to see them protecting the football and everything that goes with it, so there's a lot of teachable moments," Malzahn said.