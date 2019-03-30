Alabama A&M hosts annual Maroon & White spring game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Connell Maynor enters his second season as head coach on the hill, as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs host the 2019 Maroon & White spring game.

The White squad won it 22-21 over the Maroon team.

Last year, there was a competition to determine the starting quarterback, but this year that's not the case. Aqeel Glass, who played just a few series in the spring game, will start for the Bulldogs.

"Any time you got a proven quarterback, especially Aqeel who was second team all-conference last year, and had a chance to be player of the year and he still has two years to play, you got a chance. You know you got a chance to win a championship when you got a quarterback and we got a quarterback," Maynor said.

"It's fun you know it's less stress on my shoulders. Now it's just about getting sharp and getting everybody sharp and being a leader, Glass said.