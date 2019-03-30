What To Expect: Severe Storms Possible Saturday Evening

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a ‘slight’ risk of severe storms for mainly Saturday evening in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee; some storms could produce strong winds and small hail.

What to expect from weekend storms: There is a chance that a few passing, hit-or-miss showers develop during the day, but we don’t expect the soaking, widespread rain and locally-heavy storms to move in until after 5 PM. Rain and a few storms are likely from just after 5 PM in The Shoals through as late as 1 AM Sunday in Northeast Alabama (Jackson, DeKalb, Etowah, Cherokee Counties).

The severe weather risk if mainly west of Huntsville with this band of storms, and even that risk is in the low-end of the spectrum: ‘slight.’ That literally means ‘short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible’. The Storm Prediction Center’s outlook shows a 15% chance of a severe wind gust (58 MPH+), severe hail (quarter-sized or larger), and only a 2% chance of a tornado. Those numbers are very low; however, anytime there’s a threat of any kind, it’s beneficial to be aware of it.

The kind of atmosphere we have in place Saturday evening does not look especially volatile; in other words, there’s not a lot of fuel for storms. We expect the main issue to be strong winds over 40 MPH with some isolated storms within the band capable of producing a 60 MPH+ gust.

Go about your day as you normally would, but be aware that a line of heavy storms will move through Saturday evening. When those storms are nearby, you can track them and see how intense they are with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Total rainfall Saturday night and Sunday morning looks pretty meager: only about 0.20” to 0.50” on average. A few spots could end up with a little more than that, though!