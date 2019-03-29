× Verizon launches free service to identify and block robocalls

Thursday, Verizon launched a free service designed to stop robocalls.

The company is offering Verizon customers a free version of its Call Filter service and is also deploying new technology to “authenticate” caller ID.

The free version of Call Filter will alert customers when a call is likely spam, report unsolicited numbers, and automatically block robocalls based on customers’ preferences.

A personal block list and ability to identify unknown callers is part of the paid version of the Call Filter app, which will cost Verizon customers $2.99 per month, per line.

Verizon also became the first major cell carrier to deploy STIR/SHAKEN technology on its network. STIR/SHAKEN is designed to verify the phone number displayed on caller ID is the number actually calling a customer. Initially, the company will use the technology on its own network, between Verizon customers. Over the coming months, Verizon will deploy the technology for calls between its customers and customers of other major wireless carriers.