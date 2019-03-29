The Huntsville Ballet Company presents ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Ballet Company is presenting a brand new full-length production of Romeo and Juliet ballet at the Von Braun Center's Mark C. Smith Concert Hall April 12th through April 14th for four performances. This classic Shakespearean story of two star crossed lovers has been choreographed by Phillip Otto, Artistic Director of Huntsville Ballet. Mr. Otto has held an esteemed career as a professional dancer as well as choreographer in many companies across the United States. Huntsville Ballet`s Romeo and Juliet will be performed to Sergei Prokofiev`s score which has been hailed as being one of the most beautiful pieces of music in the ballet world.

To enhance the performance, costumes are being prepared by the company's award-winning costume designer, Lisa Ordway, and new and innovative set design is being created in collaboration with David Harwell and the UAH theater department. Also, three members of the theater group will be included in the ballet, particularly in the fencing scenes.

Huntsville Ballet is excited to announce that guest artist Logan Paschall will be dancing the part of Mercutio. Paschall received ballet training with the Dance Theatre of Harlem in Washington D.C. and New York, as well as modern training from Baltimore School for the Arts and Adelphi University. He has performed in Debbie Allen's "Alex in Wonderland" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He recently has been inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records as the Title Holder for 'Most Consecutive Split Jumps.'

The roles of Romeo and Juliet will be shared by Nathaniel Otto and Ashley Jordan interchanged with Ethan Mazack and Samantha Amaya.

The dates and times for the performances are:

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 7:30pm

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 2:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 7:30pm

Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 2:00pm