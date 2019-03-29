Taste the Spirit of Madison takes place on two different days in April

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison wants the community to experience everything they have to offer from boutique clothing to tasty sandwiches and beyond.

The Madison Chamber of Commerce and Mangia Italian Restaurant will be hosting ‘Taste the Spirit of Madison‘ at Insanity Complex. The event will take place over two days in April and celebrates the community growth.

The first day will showcase the different goods and services offered around Madison. The second day will provide the opportunity to sample various foods and drinks.

Day 1 – Madison Market

When: Saturday, April 6th 9:00am – 2:00 PM

Where: Insanity Complex

What: Madison Market is the chance to check out diverse goods and services offered in the community. Everything from Boutique clothing/gifts, jewelry, local service providers will be at the event. There will more than 60 booths to shop at and food trucks onsite. Skating, mini-golf, and climbing specials will be available for the kids.

Madison Hospital will be there to provide free health screenings to attendees.

A New Leash on Life will have hopeful dogs on site looking for friendly-families with big hearts.

Cost: FREE to attend.

Day 2 – Bites & Brews: food and beer tastingmadison

When: Tuesday, April 9th 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Where: Insanity Complex

What: An opportunity to sample food from trendy new restaurants and breweries in Madison. There will be over 25 local restaurants and craft breweries on site.

Options such as delicious bites from Beignet Café, Chicken Salad Chick, El Molcajete Mexican Grill, Handel’s Ice Cream, Mangia Italian Restaurant, Mia’s Café, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, Ted’s BBQ, Texas de Brazil, Urban Cookhouse, What’s Popp’N and many more will be available.

Old Black Bear, Blue Pants Brewery, Rocket Republic Brewing Company, Black Patch Distillery and more will be there with beverage samples.

Follow the event on Facebook for updates.

Cost: Tickets are available in advance for $20.00 from the Madison Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets will be $25.00 at the door,

Buy tickets early by calling 256-325-8317 or visit the website at http://www.madisonalchamber.com.