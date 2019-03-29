Take your taste buds on a trip around the world this Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Taste foods from around the world at the International Food Fair this weekend.

The International Society of Huntsville, UAH, and community volunteers kick off their first-ever International Food Fair. This fund-raiser is Saturday, March 30th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the First Floor of the M. Louis Salmon Library, 4700 Holmes Avenue, NE on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

There will be samples of salads, snacks, entrées, and desserts from around the world as well as live performances by singer-songwriter Ally Free. Dancers will also be representing India and Russia.

There is a $10 minimum donation requirement which will provide each participant with ten tickets to use at the booth(s) of their choice.

UAH Students can get in FREE if they have their Charger ID.

Participating countries include: Philippines – Philippine American Association of Alabama (Sponsor); Kazakhstan – Cafe On Wheels Neon Lilly (Sponsor); Panama; Korea – North Alabama Korean Association (Sponsor); Poland – PoloniaHSV (Sponsor); Indonesia; Nigeria; Scotland; Jordan; Iran; Caribbean; Germany; Italy; Malaysia; USA; and Mexico.

All donations will help to fund the Tenth Annual International Food Festival of North Alabama or iFest in September.

Both the International Society of Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Huntsville are 501(c)(3) organizations.