State medical licensing board weighing permanent suspension for Decatur’s Dr. Michael Dick

DECATUR, Ala. — The state medical licensing board has spent much of Friday in a hearing on the fate of the medical license of Decatur physician Dr. Michael Dick.

The hearing lasted several hours Friday, but no decision was reached. The hearing will resume April 16, according to Wilson Hunter, general counsel for the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.

Dick’s license was suspended in October and the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is asking the Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama to make the suspension permanent.

The hearing is closed to the public, but it has been described as a trial-like proceeding with both sides allowed to present evidence. Dick and his counsel attended the hearing.

For years Dick had a busy medical practice in Decatur. But patient complaints dating back to 2017 led to a gradual unraveling of his office.

Three patient harassment complaints resulted in misdemeanor criminal charges being filed. Dick went to court to face the charges last September. He was convicted on one charge. He then pleaded guilty to two others – which allows him to appeal all three cases in Morgan County Circuit Court.

The cases are set for an August trial.

The conviction led the state medical board to suspend Dick’s license in October. Dick is also due in court April 10 for a hearing in a civil lawsuit filed by at least a dozen former patients. They allege he engaged in sexual misconduct while examining them.

Through his attorney, Dick has also denied those claims.

We will update this story as a decision on the status of Dr. Dick’s medical license is made.