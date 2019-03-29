Security group uses training simulator to prepare people for active shooter and threat situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A local security company has opened their Firearm Training Simulator (FATS) to give people strategic training and threat assessment to protect their lives and others.

The co-owner of Executive Security Service L.L.C., Tom Taylor, says he started this after he decided there were too many problems in schools and churches with active shooters and not enough was being done about it.

"When you experience it, it's not just run, hide, fight. It's the real thing. You start thinking about 'Where do I run, where do I hide, how do I fight, What do I fight with?'"

So they've used military technology to let people see how they'd react in an active shooter situation, then they teach them how they should react.

What makes this simulator so special is that Taylor says there's no other system like this one in the state of Alabama.

He says the closest one is in Florida.

They've already trained Whitesburg Baptist Church's security team, but they hope to one day work with companies' workplaces.

He says this could happen to any place of work or leisure, so he feels everyone should be prepared because the "bad guy is already prepared," says Taylor.

Taylor explains that the simulator trains people how to act in these stressful situations, so if you practice enough, you'll develop muscle memory and be able to handle a real situation better.

The overall goal for this simulator is to let people learn and be safe in all situations.

If you'd like to schedule a group lesson you can call the Executive Security Service, L.L.C. at (256)813-5250, email them at Tom@esscertified.com or find them on Facebook here.

They welcome groups from six to eight people and if you tell them where you work and your safety concerns they'll design a session for you.