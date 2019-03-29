× Point Mallard campground cleaned up after flooding

DECATUR, Ala. – Last month, they were underwater. But workers at Point Mallard say after record flooding, they now have the place cleaned up. With fresh gravel and kids in the playground, the park looks poised for summer.

“Now that the weather’s broke and the sun is shining, it’s a joyful time out here,” camper Johnny Wininger said.

But joyful is far from how workers and campers would describe February.

“The bad thing about rain is we got a lot of it and the good thing is it eventually stops,” Point Mallard marketing and group sales manager Mark Hopper said.

“It came up a lot quicker than I thought it would,” Wininger said.

With over a foot of rain in just a few weeks, the Tennessee River saw near-record flooding. And over 200 campers at Point Mallard had to pack up and move.

“Depending on your height, it was waist high in a lot of areas,” Hopper said.

“Sometimes they get it, sometimes they don’t. This particular time, they got it right,” Wininger said. “We got lots and lots of rain.”

A sunny and mostly dry March has allowed the river to drop several feet below flood stage. And it’s given workers at Point Mallard time to get caught up on cleaning the place up.

“It’s springtime, the park’s open and we’re open for business,” Hopper said.

Supervisors at Point Mallard say they’re still waiting on FEMA to tell them how costly the February flooding was.

Point Mallard staff say they have a few more cosmetic cleanups to finish before the water park officially opens on Saturday, May 25th.