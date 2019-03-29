× Pedestrian seriously injured in Thursday night wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car Thursday night.

Police said a woman was attempting to cross Bob Wallace Ave. at Triana Blvd. around 10 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Bob Wallace Ave.

The driver of the vehicle told police she changed lanes in an attempt to avoid the collision, but the victim had started crossing back over Bob Wallace prior to the collision. The driver told investigators she couldn’t stop.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

Police don’t expect any charges to be filed.