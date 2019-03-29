× Parent company of MedFlight Huntsville confirms closure of base in Meridianville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – MedFlight Huntsville is closed as of today. Parent company, Air Methods, made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The company says management made the decision after a “thorough review and analysis of the area, and confirmation that the community needs can be fulfilled by other area bases.”

A representative for Air Methods says the company will work with employees on finding opportunities for other positions within the company.

They say they are also committed to the service area, and say the Tennessee Valley will be covered by other air medical aircraft in the area. This includes Life Savers bases and Vanderbilt’s LifeFlight program. There are also three AirEvac bases positioned across north Alabama.

Air Methods says the dispatch center will not experience any interruption.

The same number 800-825-4444 will continued to be used for emergency air medical services request and the dispatch center will coordinate the request..