Meteor streaks across parts of the Tennessee Valley Friday morning

Posted 12:38 pm, March 29, 2019, by

According to NASA, more than 150 eyewitnesses in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and even North and South Carolina reported seeing a bright fireball Friday morning just before 6:00. The meteor was also observed by one NASA all-sky camera in Tullahoma, Tenn.

NASA said the meteor became visible 44 miles above the ground and 13 miles east of the town of Oneida, Tenn., and moved in a west-southwest direction. I covered 96 miles at a speed of 53,000 miles per hour before burning out 25 miles over Carthage, Tenn.

