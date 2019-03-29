Man charged with human trafficking, juvenile says he tried to recruit them as a prostitute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - An Athens man is facing human trafficking and distribution charges after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says on March 25, a juvenile reported that they were sexually assaulted. The youth told the investigator that a man had tried to recruit him/her for prostitution and gave them drugs.

The juvenile was interviewed with the Child Advocacy Center and disclosed that Dhalquiestiere Eichelberger, Jr, 28, had given them marijuana and had talked to him/her about becoming a prostitute for him.

A human trafficking investigation was launched based on the interview with the juvenile. During a search of Eichelberger's residence, investigators found marijuana and took several electronic devices as evidence. The sheriff's office says the team took extra precaution before the search because the subject is known to be violent with law enforcement officers.

Authorities charged Eichelberger with first-degree human trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance. Eichelberger is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $10,000 bond for the distribution charge. Bond has not been set on the human trafficking charge at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff's office says additional charges may be pending.