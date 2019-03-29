× Jackson County authorities searching for pregnant teen and her 9-month-old son

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. –The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Shayla Hope Wood and her 9-month-old son.

Both were reported missing by family on March 27 from their home in Flat Rock. Wood is described to weigh 190 pounds, is 5’2″ tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities add Wood is 8 months pregnant and has connections to Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb County.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of WOOD or her child should contact either your local Sheriff’s Office/Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.