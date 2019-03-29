Jackson County authorities searching for pregnant teen and her 9-month-old son

Posted 1:31 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, March 29, 2019

Shayla Hope Wood, reported missing in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. –The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Shayla Hope Wood and her 9-month-old son.

Both were reported missing by family on March 27 from their home in Flat Rock. Wood is described to weigh 190 pounds, is 5’2″ tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities add Wood is 8 months pregnant and has connections to Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb County.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of WOOD or her child should contact either your local Sheriff’s Office/Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.