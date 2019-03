× HCS Board member Michelle Watkins acquitted of harassment charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Michelle Watkins has been acquitted of a harassment charge.

The charge stems from an October 2018 incident at a school safety engagement at Jemison High School. Police told WHNT News 19 the person who filed the harassment report obtained a warrant in December 2018, which led to Watkins’s arrest.

Watkins’s trial, which was originally set for February 11, took place Friday morning.