Funeral services set for Alabama State Rep. Dimitri Polizos

Posted 5:20 am, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24AM, March 29, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Funeral services for Alabama state Rep. Dimitri Polizos have been finalized.

WSFA-TV reports a public visitation will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery. His funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.

Polizos died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home a day earlier. He was 68.

Polizos, a Republican from Montgomery, was elected to the District 74 seat in a special election in December 2013. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He also served on the Montgomery County Commission.

Polizos was also the owner of Mr. G’s Ristorante, a well-known Montgomery restaurant specializing in Greek and Italian food.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, three children and five grandchildren.

