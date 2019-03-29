Endangered missing child alert issued out of Mississippi for 8-month-old girl

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Child alert for eight-month-old Mariana Elise Johnson of Morton, Mississippi in Scott County.

Mariana is a Black female,18 inches tall, and weighing sixteen pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Mariana was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with hearts on the shirt and diaper in the 600 block of Kaleem Road.

Mariana might be with George Johnson Jr. Johnson is described as a Black male, 29 years old, 5’9″, and wears a beard. Johnson was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering and black pants.

Officials are searching for a 2005 black Chevrolet Suburban SUV with a Mississippi license plate SBA 5324. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Highway 80 with an unknown direction of travel.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mariana Elise Johnson, or George Johnson Jr, or the vehicle, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511.