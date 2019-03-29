× Decatur doctor charged with felony sexual abuse

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A local doctor has been taken into custody on felony sexual abuse charges. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Michael Dick of Decatur was taken into custody by Montgomery Police on Friday. Deputies will extradite him to Morgan County.

Michael Dick is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The state medical licensing board spent much of Friday in a hearing on the fate of the medical license of Dr. Michael Dick, but no decision was reached.

Three patient harassment complaints resulted in misdemeanor criminal charges being filed. Dick went to court to face the charges last September. He was convicted on one charge. He then pleaded guilty to two others – which allows him to appeal all three cases in Morgan County Circuit Court.

The cases are set for an August trial.