Commercial use of ID in ‘S-Town’ podcast gives lawsuit legs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit is moving forward against the creators of the popular “S-Town” podcast by the estate of the Alabama man at the center of the show.

Al.com reports the dismissal request was denied by U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler, who said he couldn’t definitively determine ahead of trial whether the creators can’t be sued over the commercial use of John B. McLemore’s identity to promote products and advertisements.

“S-Town” tells the story of McLemore, an antique clock restorer from Woodstock, Alabama, who killed himself in 2015.

In 2012, McLemore asked producers of “This American Life” to investigate a possible murder. The resulting 2017 podcast mainly focused on McLemore. Lawyers for his estate argue that the show’s creators exploited the details of his private life for financial gain.

