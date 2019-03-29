× ADOL delaying rollout of new unemployment debit cards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Friday, the Alabama Department of Labor announced a delay in the rollout of new unemployment debit cards.

ADOL said they’re switching providers and due to technical difficulties with the conversion, new cards won’t be released until April 10.

Payments issued between March 26 and April 10 for debit card users without green cards will be sent via paper check. All debit card users will receive funds on the new tan card for all payments issued on or after April 10.

People who receive benefits by direct deposit will not be affected by the change.

The new cards will be tan in color and will replace the existing green cards, but anyone with a green card should continue to use it until any remaining balance runs out.

As part of this change, the Department of Labor strongly encourages all recipients to have a valid, current address on file. Any updates should be made as soon as possible by calling (800) 361-4524 or by visiting the state unemployment website and selecting “change personal information.”

Many features that are available on the current debit cards will also be available on the new cards.

Some features include:

Unlimited and free U.S. card purchases

Online bill pay

Unlimited and free online card purchases

Free over-the-counter withdrawals at any participating MasterCard member bank branches

There will continue to be no fee for using in-network ATMs for withdrawals, but the ATM network is changing. The new cards will be part of the MoneyPass ATM network.

For more information on the new debit cards, or to file an unemployment compensation claim, visit the ADOL website.