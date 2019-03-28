WAFF reporter fights stage 4 lung cancer

Television news is a competitive business but we are setting that aside in support for Allen Stroud.  Allen is the Sand Mountain reporter for WAFF Channel 48.

He had been sick for a few months and at first, doctors told him he had pneumonia, but it turned out to be stage 4 lung cancer. Allen remains in great spirits and says he is very encouraged and prepared for this fight.  Here’s what Allen said in his own words in a message Thursday.

“Who would believe that a 30-year-old would be diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer? Certainly not me! I want to let you know that I’ll be off the news while my doctors and I aggressively attack this health issue. Rest assured, I’m very encouraged and prepared for this fight. I plan to beat this and continue to live my life. I’ll be back as soon as possible because I will really miss being here with my 48 family and with all of you.

I want to leave you with one thought: if you don’t feel right, if you have symptoms that persist for a long time, dig deep, find out what’s wrong. Get answers. It may save your life.”

I thank you for your support. And I hope you’ll keep me and my family in your prayers.”

Keep fighting Allen, you are in everyone’s thoughts and prayers and we are all pulling for you.

