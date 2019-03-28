UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Florida girl has been canceled

Update: Sophia Diaz has been located, she is safe.

The Florida Amber Alert for Sophia Diaz has been cancelled. The child is safe. If you would like further information, please call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 28, 2019

[Previous Story]

MELBOURNE, Fl. – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Sophia Diaz.

Diaz was last in the area of the 2800 block of College View Drive in Melbourne, Florida.

Sophia is 15-years-old. She is a 5’7″ and weighs 155lbs. Diaz has brown hair and brown eyes. She wears braces and has a tattoo on her left shoulder depicting a rose.

Please share! Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Sophia Diaz, 15 years old, last seen in Melbourne. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/y5bHOJTuNW — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 28, 2019

The child may be in the company of Karis Diaz and Curtis Clemons.

Curtis possibly has a beard. They may be traveling in a 2006, white Ford F550, Florida tag number IBIV68. This is a Recreational Vehicle.

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Please contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or 911.