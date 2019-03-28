UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Florida girl has been canceled

Update: Sophia Diaz has been located, she is safe.
MELBOURNE, Fl. – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Sophia Diaz.
Diaz was last in the area of the 2800 block of College View Drive in Melbourne, Florida.
Sophia is 15-years-old. She is a 5’7″ and weighs 155lbs. Diaz has brown hair and brown eyes. She wears braces and has a tattoo on her left shoulder depicting a rose.
The child may be in the company of Karis Diaz and Curtis Clemons.
Curtis possibly has a beard. They may be traveling in a 2006, white Ford F550, Florida tag number IBIV68. This is a Recreational Vehicle.
If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Please contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or 911.