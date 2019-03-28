Officials need help locating 1-year-old girl missing from Georgia

JEFFERSON, GA. – An Amber Alert was issued out of Georgia for a missing girl.

Baylee Peeples is 1-year-old, 25 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt w/ hearts with “always amazing”, pink/black jacket with “love”.

Officials say she was abducted by Robert Peeples, a non-custodial parent, a white man, age 39, 5’10, and 187 lbs. He has blue eyes and buzz cut hair.

They are believed to be traveling in White GMC Van. Last ping location was Lawrenceville Highway & Pleasant Hill Rd in Gwinnett County.

For more info, please contact Arcade PD at 706-367-1821 // Operator R366