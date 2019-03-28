Limestone Co. mother and daughter accused of stealing thousands from elderly relatives

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Elkmont woman was arrested, and her mother has arrest warrants out, for allegedly forging checks and making electronic bank transfers from elderly family members totaling nearly $10,000, according to police.

Authorities say Courtney Renee Hobbs was arrested on charges of first-degree financial exploitation of elderly. Her mother, Cindy Brandon Gordon, has an arrest warrant out for the same charge.

The victim, who is Gordon’s father and Hobbs’ grandfather, told investigators in February that he discovered that they had forged checks on his account for nearly $7,700 since the summer of 2018. Police say he also believed they had made over $2000 in wire transfers from his account during that time.

The victim noticed several transactions on his bank account were from Hometown Grocery, so he went to the store and found that they had a video of Hobbs and Gordon cashing checks in his name, according to the report.

Hobbs was released from the Limestone County Jail on $5,000 bond.