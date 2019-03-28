× Lauderdale County man charged with child pornography, jailed on $14 million bond

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have charged a man with dozens of counts of producing child porn, as well as sexual abuse.

Jonathan Romine, 45, was arrested Tuesday on 88 counts of child porn production, 2,794 counts of child porn possession, sexual abuse of a child under 12, and enticing a child.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they started investigating Romine after a girl came forward and said he was abusing her.

Romine was jailed on bonds totaling $14,080,000.

Court records show he’s due to be arraigned in Lauderdale County Circuit Court April 29.