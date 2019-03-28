× Escaped inmate who left Shoals work release in 2018 back in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An inmate who left his work release site in Colbert County eight months ago is back in custody, corrections officials said Thursday.

Tobby Randall Blackstock, 40, turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Nashville Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Blackstock, who was serving a 36-year sentence for third-degree burglary, walked off his assigned job site July 13, 2018.

He was arrested in May 2017 for a series of burglaries in Florence.