Elkmont man killed in shooting near Rooker Lane

Posted 8:21 pm, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, March 29, 2019

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -  The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms an Elkmont man died in a shooting around Rooker Lane near Ardmore.

Officials say William Brantley, 60, was shot near the insection of Rooker Lane and Oak Grove Road around 7:30 p.m. Investigators believe the shooting to be related to a years-long property dispute.

The shooter was identified as Kenneth Adams, according to authorities.

It happened a few miles south of Ardmore. As deputies showed up, they found a white Ford pickup truck with the lights on, and a body laying a few feet away. Detectives are interviewing family and others who saw it happen.

They say both people involved were armed. As to the dispute, deputies say this is something that's been going on for years. In fact, they say deputies were called out to the same area a few hours earlier on Thursday.

No arrests have been reported.

Google Map for coordinates 34.953558 by -86.856398.

