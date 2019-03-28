× Disney to ban oversized strollers, smoking inside theme parks

Disney will soon ban oversized strollers, smoking, and “loose or dry ice” inside its theme parks in Florida and California.

The changes, effective May 1, were confirmed in a statement on Disney’s website.

According to the new policy, strollers larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long will no longer be allowed inside the parks. The current policy allows all strollers smaller than 36 inches wide.

“The good news – many strollers on the market, including many double jogging strollers, fit within these size guidelines,” Disney said in a statement on its website.

Disney also said “stroller wagons will no longer be permitted.”

The changes come as Disney prepares to open Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on both coasts over the next few months. The new rules for strollers should help ease congestion when the new lands open to guests.

Also beginning May 1, designated smoking areas inside the parks will be removed. Disney said there will be designated smoking areas outside the theme park entrances.

Effective today, Disney has also banned “loose or dry ice” inside its parks. Guests needing ice to keep snacks cool can request complimentary cups of ice at drink locations inside the parks.