Decatur police arrest man for impersonating peace officer

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say a man is in jail for impersonating a peace officer.

Officials were called to a domestic disturbance at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning around 6th Avenue and Gordon Drive. When officers arrived they learned Cheston Jared Campbell was assaulting a woman but was stopped by a witness

When Campbell was stopped, police say he showed an Alabama State Troopers badge to the person. Another witness who intervened came up and showed an off-duty Decatur police officer badge back to Campbell, according to police.

Authorities say they investigated and discovered Campbell was not actually an officer.

Cambell was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, according to report.

He is booked in Morgan County Jail with a $15,000 bond.