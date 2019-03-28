Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Kidcam!

Thursday’s installment of ‘where is Jason today?’ comes from a great school on Decatur’s south side: Decatur Heritage Christian Academy! I met some incredible – and I mean really, truly awesome students – in the First, Second and Third Grades at DHCA.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I went expecting to talk weather, have some fun, tell a few 'dad jokes' and hopefully teach them a thing or two. I ended up getting the blessing out of it. These students all came in wearing red shirts and they raised (through parents, asking neighbors and relatives and local businesses) $519.19 to donate Snug Puppies to patients in the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama at Children's of Alabama. Snug Puppies are plush dogs with a beating heart on the inside, and they're on the wish list for Child Life at Children's.

We ultimately did talk about the weather (tornadoes, how to be safe, etc.), had a few silly jokes, and learned a few things; however, the real-life lesson these students learned by caring for other people they don't even know may have resonated a little bit louder than anything else on this bright Thursday morning!

Special thanks to Mrs. Peebles for inviting me and to all of the teachers for the awesome banner on the stage, the balloons and cookies!

Here's the actual check presentation the students did before I began speaking:

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt