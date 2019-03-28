Concerts on the Dock return to the stage Spring 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Groove your way through spring at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment.

The annual Concerts on the Dock festivities are back for its 11th year and the line up is sure to have you dancing. These concerts are part of an 8 part series that occur every Friday night starting April 19th and ending on June 7th.

The purpose of these concerts is to showcase local, regional, and national musical talent to a music-loving community.

This family-friendly event starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. Dogs are welcome but they must be on a leash.

Admission is free but parking on the Lowe Mill property is $5. Organizers suggest carpooling.

Concerts on the Dock 2019 Lineup:

April 19th – Quantaphonics

This 11 member psychedelic funk band features four vocalists and all too rare classical wind and brass instruments, like a trumpet, trombone, saxophone, and flute.

April 26th – Taylor Hunnicut

Taylor Hunnicutt is a singer/songwriter based in Birmingham, Alabama. Hunnicutt crosses genre lines and has roots in Blues, Soul, Country and Americana.

May 3rd – Tremble Weeds

This Indie rock n’ roll band, consists of Dylan Fox and Nick Barnett. They have an impressive rock catalog with elements of blues and rockabilly

May 10th – Rob Aldridge & The Proponents

An Americana rock n’ roll band from North Alabama. Their goal is to write well-crafted songs and consistently deliver fun, authentic, relentless rock shows.

May 17th – Russell Cook and The Sweet Teeth

Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth explore the electric side of traditional music, folk and blues, jazz and honkytonk, rock and roll, and old time.

May 24th – CodeName Underground

Birmingham duo Shaheed and DJ Supreme are practitioners of traditional boom-bap hip hop.

May 31st – TBA

June 7th – TBA

Grab the family, a picnic blanket, and join Lowe Mill under the water tower to support music from all over the state and beyond.