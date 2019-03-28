A Few Strong Storms Saturday Evening Into Saturday Night

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee under *MARGINAL RISK* of severe thunderstorms on Saturday. This is a LOW END threat, but something to keep a close watch on as you plan your weekend. Most of the day Saturday should be dry, but look for scattered showers and storms to develop to our west in the afternoon then track across the area through the evening and overnight.

At this time, this shouldn’t be a major severe weather threat, but if you have plans outside Saturday evening, keep a close watch on the radar with our Live Alert 19 app. Here is a look at some of the wording from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday. I have highlighted some of the main points for us:

...THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS FROM THE NORTHERN HALF OF MISSISSIPPI AND EASTERN ARKANSAS NORTH INTO WESTERN KENTUCKY... ...SUMMARY... Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday from parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and lower Ohio Valley. Damaging gusts appear to be the primary hazard. ...Lower MS Valley into western KY... A mid-level trough over the Ozarks will phase with a northern stream, larger-scale trough digging into the Great Lakes on Saturday. A surface low initially over the OH Valley will rapidly develop northeast into Quebec by early Sunday as an elongated cold front pushes east across portions of the Mid South/MS Valley. Surface ridging in the northeast Gulf of Mexico suggests moisture quality will be lacking in the pre-frontal warm sector. Nonetheless, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue through the morning over the Ozarks into the OH Valley with other diurnal development possible farther south in the lower MS Valley. Strong west-southwesterly mid-level flow may contribute to some convective line organization. Isolated damaging gusts may accompany the stronger storms.

Here is a look at the futurecast for Saturday. Again, this will be late in the afternoon, evening, and overnight for the potential for stronger storms. This will be a heavy rain, damaging winds, and small hail event. Tornado threat is on the very low side.

Once this system moves by, cooler air takes over. Highs today reach the middle to upper 50s Sunday through Tuesday with lows in the 30s. The potential is there for more scattered frost. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to Saturday.