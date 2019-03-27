× Men charged in Tuesday shooting; 3 other shootings, 1 deadly, still under investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have charged two men with shooting at each other during an argument Tuesday — one of four shootings reported in the city that day.

Wesley Etheridge, 33, and Lequan Bailey, 36, got into an argument over money and shot at each other during the confrontation, police said. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Chalet Circle, near the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Jordan Lane.

Bailey was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. Etheridge was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Bond had not been set Thursday morning for either man.

That shooting was the first one Huntsville police responded to Tuesday.

About two hours after that shooting, police said an 18-year-old woman was shot during a confrontation on Binford Drive. Police initially said she was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, but later said her injuries weren’t life-threatening. Police said the suspect in the shooting was a 16-year-old, but did not say whether anyone had been charged.

Around 9 p.m., police began investigating their third shooting of the day. A 34-year-old man who said he was going to a home in the 4400 block of Bonnell Drive to get some items back from an ex-girlfriend was shot in the chest, police said. The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital for a non-life threatening injury, police said. That investigation also is ongoing, they said.

The one shooting that resulted in a death happened just after 10 p.m. at the Fuel City on Highway 72. James Edwin Jones, 41, was shot at the gas station, police said. His wife crashed their vehicle at Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road trying to get him to the hospital, police said. Jones was pronounced dead around 10:20 p.m. No arrests have been made in the case.