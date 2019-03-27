× Report: John Petty, Daniel Giddens of Alabama Basketball enter NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – AL.com is reporting that per a source, sophomore guard and Huntsville native John Petty as well as redshirt junior forward Daniel Giddens have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Petty and Giddens become the third and fourth Alabama Men’s Basketball players to enter the transfer portal since Monday, joining guards Dazon Ingram and Kira Lewis Jr.

The former Mae Jemison Jaguar, Petty, averaged 10.2 points per game in his sophomore campaign, while Giddens, a former transfer from Ohio State appeared in 14 games this season averaging 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.

According to Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, John Petty had told him that there is still a chance he stays at Alabama, depending on the new coach.

John Petty clarifying – tells me that there is still a chance he stays at Alabama, depending on new coach. https://t.co/0vvYdHdctQ — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 27, 2019

Alabama basketball guard John Petty has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 27, 2019

Here’s a look at the timeline:

Sunday: The University of Alabama and Head Basketball Coach Avery Johnson mutually agree to part ways.

Monday: Redshirt junior guard Dazon Ingram enters the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Tuesday: Freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. enters the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Wednesday: Sophomore guard John Petty and redshirt junior forward Daniel Giddens enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.