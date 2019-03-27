Repairs are needed for the Holmes Avenue railroad crossing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- After receiving several concerned calls and messages from viewers, WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to find out when a damaged railroad crossing near downtown Huntsville would be fixed...and by who.

The wood between the rails at the crossing on Holmes Avenue near Woodson Street is deteriorating. It's breaking down and breaking apart-- making it a bumpy ride for drivers. And whether it's the hole created by the deteriorating wood, or the wood itself flying up and out of the crossing, some serious damage could be caused to drivers' vehicles.

After making calls for several weeks, WHNT News 19 learned that it's under the Huntsville/Madison County Railroad Authority's jurisdiction to get it fixed. They also work closely with the Norfolk Southern Rail Line, and rail cars from each company use those tracks.

The City's office said they are aware of the issue, and plan to work with the Railroad Authority to come up with a timeline to get the repairs done.

Report a problem or submit a non-emergency service request to the City of Huntsville using Huntsville Connect from the convenience of your mobile phone or computer at this link.