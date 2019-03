× Nate Oats named new head basketball coach at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nate Oats is Alabama’s new head basketball coach.

Greg Byrne, the Director of Athletics for the University of Alabama, shared the news on Twitter this afternoon.

Oats, who was the head basketball coach at the University of Buffalo, has also changed is profile on Twitter to say: “Believer. Husband, Father. Head Basketball Coach University of Alabama.”