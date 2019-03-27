Marshall Co. Commission approved bid process to fix interior jail damage quoted at $502,000

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Commission and Sheriff Phil Sims took another step Wednesday morning to fix the damage done by inmates inside the Marshall County Jail, which is estimated at about a half a million dollars.

“The estimate came in at $502,000, a little over it,” Sims explained, “So the Commission has agreed today, or approved, going out for bids to get the repairs done so it’s just another step forward in progress.”

The bid process could bring the estimated cost down. The damage inside the jail is so extensive the work will take several months.

It’ll require Sims, who took office in January, to move inmates to other jails, cell block by cell block.

“This is something that didn’t happen overnight,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, “It’s been going on, it took a number of years for this to come to where we’re at now. We’re at a point now to where we need to bring this jail up to good working standard.”

Hutcheson added there’s money in the Courthouse and Jail Fund to handle the final cost, which will be determined by the bids.

“For being where we’re at right now, after being a little over two months in office, the progress we have made and the relationship we’ve made with the county commission, the Chairman, how we’re working together to move forward, to be where we’re at, I’m very happy,” Sims said.

The entire inside of the jail needs repairs. The goal is to have it done within six to eight months.

The bid process will take several weeks. Then, commissioners will have to award the bid.