Man facing attempted murder charge now also accused of assaulting woman with a croquet mallet

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man they say assaulted a woman with a croquet mallet while he was out on bond for an attempted murder charge.

Mauricia Corbett, 37 of Madison, is charged with assault 2nd degree. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $5000 bond; however, his bond on previous charges of attempted murder and domestic violence aggravated assault was revoked, making him ineligible for bond.

Investigators say a female victim was attacked on Hatchett Road East on March 17. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with numerous facial fractures and cuts. She had to have stitches and staples to her cuts.

The victim told investigators she had been attacked with wooden croquet mallets by Corbett and two others.

Investigators arrested Corbett on Tuesday; they say additional arrests in the case are pending.

Previous Arrest:

On July 20, 2018, Corbett was arrested for shooting a woman on Hatchett Road East. The victim ran to the nearby Mapco station for help, and Corbett surrendered himself to a deputy on Old Railroad Bed Road. He was charged with attempted murder and DV aggravated assault.