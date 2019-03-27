Investigators believe bones in 2 Alabama counties from 1 person

ROCKFORD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found in two Alabama counties are believed to be of the same person.

News outlets report the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call Monday about human remains that were discovered. Authorities determined the bones were moved recently from a home in Coosa County.

Investigators from both agencies went to the home and found more remains.

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell says the initial discovery was made not far over the county line in the Talladega Springs area of Talladega County. The counties share a border with Talladega north of Coosa.

Howell says more testing is required to confirm if the bones are from one body. The sheriff says investigators haven’t excluded that the person died of natural causes.

He says authorities are still investigating.