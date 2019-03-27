× Federal investigation underway at Phoenix Emergency Care in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville medical clinic is under federal investigation Wednesday, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Multiple police officers and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforce Administration are responding to Phoenix Emergency Care on Bailey Creek Circle, just off of Cecil Ashburn Drive.

A patient who arrived for an appointment told our crew on the scene that law enforcement agents turned her away saying the clinic was closed.

The FBI spokesperson couldn’t comment on the nature of the “ongoing investigation” at this time.