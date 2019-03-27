Developers hope downtown restaurant development will be open by August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A new downtown development that will feature new restaurants is almost complete.

The development, known as 127 Holmes, is at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Spragins Street. It will feature a Moe's Original Bar B Que with a rooftop bar, two other restaurants with rooftop bars on both the back and front of the building, and several floors of what developers say will be the largest office space in downtown Huntsville.

"We're kind of in the middle of everything, and feedback's been really good so far," said managing partner Rahul Arora. "I'd say by August, all of this will be fully open and operating as restaurants. That's the goal."

Construction began in March 2017.

Developers say the Moe's is nearly done, and crews will begin work on the interior of the next two restaurants in the next few weeks.