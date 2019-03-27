× Church hopes to help immigrants in Huntsville with legal services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville church hosted an orientation event Tuesday to train church personnel about immigration laws.

Ministerio Restauracion Internacional wants to get the word out about an opportunity to help immigrants in the community.

During the event, they explained that there is a 40-hour immigration law training approved by the US Department of Justice to prepare churches to receive recognition from the DOJ to provide low-cost legal immigration services.

“The more people that know what to do to help the immigrants, the better that we going to be here in city,” said Rosa Toussiant-Oritz, who serves as a community pastor.

She says the more people who sign up, the more affordable the program is.

To learn more about the opportunity, contact Toussiant-Ortiz at rosatoussaintortiz@gmail.com