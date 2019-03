Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Looking for something fun to do with the entire family? Bob Jones High School's upcoming spring musical will be one you won't want to miss.

The musical this year is 'Catch Me if You Can'. The show runs April 4-6 and will take place at 7 p.m. at the school's auditorium. A matinee performance will be available to attend at 2pm on the 6th.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $10 for students. To purchase your tickets, click here.