Aurora Packing Company, Inc. recalls 4,838 pounds of beef due to possible E.coli

Illinois company Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling over 4,000 pounds of beef products due to possible E. coli contamination.

The company is specifically recalling beef heel and chuck tender products that were produced and packed on Feb. 27.

Recalled case code numbers include:

Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “AURORA ANGUS BEEF BONELESS BEEF – CHUCK TENDER” and case code 61150 represented on the label.

represented on the label. Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 29970 represented on the label.

represented on the label. Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 49970 represented on the label.

The products also bear the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped for institutional use to Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consuming the products.

[PDF labels]

Anyone concerned about a possible illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Any institution housing the product in facility freezers should dispose of it immediately or return to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can contact Director of Sales and Marketing for Aurora Packing Company, Inc. David Stewart at 630-897-0551.