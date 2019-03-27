2019 study shows full-size SUVs dominate as vehicles built to last

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Buying a car is a big decision, now cars are being financed for seven and sometimes even eight years so you want to make sure you’re investing in a vehicle that’s built to last.

The average new car transaction tops $37,000, according to Kelly Blue Book.

Car buying website ISeeCars.com compiled a list of vehicles most likely to make it to 200,000 miles. The 8 out of 10 of the vehicles on the list are SUVs.

Pickup trucks were the other two vehicles most like to get to the 200,000-mile mark.

These are the top vehicles reportedly built to last to the 200k mile mark:

Toyota’s Sequoia Chevy Suburban Ford Expedition GMC Yukon Toyota Four-Runner Chevy Tahoe

[Full list]

The big SUVs tend to be built on truck platforms and that gives them an advantage in durability.

Cars have also proven they can hit 200,000 miles.

These are the top cars/vans meant to last 200k miles:

Toyota Avalon Honda Odyssey Honda Accord

[Full list]

iSeeCars.com even looked at sales data to determine which vehicles can make it to 300,000 miles.

Ford Expedition was number one.

The auto site reminds consumers that with any auto purchase; the proper care and maintenance will also go a long in helping you get the most for your money.

For the full report on vehicles built to last, check out iSeeCars.com